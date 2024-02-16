Education is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity in any society. However, for far too long, the education system in SA has been plagued by inequality, inadequate infrastructure and a lack of access to quality education for all.
The EFF recognises these challenges and has outlined a comprehensive manifesto aimed at revolutionising the field of education to ensure that every child has access to free, decolonised education that empowers them with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.
The EFF is committed to laying a strong foundation for learning by investing in early childhood development (ECD) programmes. We will make universal provision for ECD programmes and ensure that children from the ages of three and upwards are enrolled in ECD for free.
Our common ECD curriculum will focus on nutrition, book reading, storytelling and land-based activities to enhance children’s understanding of their environment. Additionally, all ECD practitioners will be employed full-time with full pay and pension contributions by the government, ensuring quality care for our youngest pupils.
Language is not only a means of communication but also a vehicle for preserving cultural heritage and identity. The EFF will prioritise indigenous languages as the foundation of the education system in all provinces, ensuring that students have the opportunity to learn and embrace their linguistic heritage. Additionally, we will incorporate African literature and sources into the curriculum, enriching students’ understanding of their history and heritage.
SHARON LETLAPE | Revolutionising education in SA to ensure prosperity for all
EFF outlines a bold vision for the future of SA
Higher education will be accessible to all under the EFF government. We will cancel all student debt, reintegrate excluded students and provide scholarships for postgraduate studies. Satellite campuses will be established to focus on key areas such as mining, agriculture, renewable energy and traditional medicine, ensuring that education aligns with the needs of the economy. In addition to ensuring free access to higher education, the EFF will focus on the use of information and communication technology for teaching in universities and technical colleges. We will pass legislation to zero-rate all educational apps and content on electronic devices, making learning more accessible and affordable for all students.
Teachers are the backbone of the education system. As stated in our 2024 manifesto, attention will be given to the training and support of teachers, establishing high-technology teacher training colleges to equip teachers with technological skills. We will launch a comprehensive #TeachersMatter campaign, focusing on both the professional and personal needs of teachers, including training in soft skills, emotional wellness and financial literacy. By investing in our teachers, we will enhance the quality of education and create a more conducive learning environment for all students.
A crucial element of our approach to revolutionising education is to create an inclusive education system that caters to the diverse needs of all children. We will establish specialised schools for children with autism, equipped with tailored educational resources and trained staff. Additionally, we will provide various types of support for pupils with disabilities, including mobility aids and technological assistance. Through our efforts towards inclusivity and diversity, we will ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive, regardless of their background or ability.
With a commitment to triple research funding by 2026, the EFF aims to catalyse innovation and scientific discovery across various sectors. This substantial increase in funding will not only fuel ground-breaking research but also empower researchers to tackle pressing societal challenges, from gender-based violence to HIV/AIDS, TB and diabetes. In creating core focuses of research in these critical issues, the EFF seeks to drive meaningful progress towards enhancing the wellbeing of all citizens.
Moreover, we are dedicated to enhancing the academic landscape by improving the remuneration and working conditions of lecturers and professors. By incentivising educators to remain engaged in teaching and research roles, rather than pursuing administrative positions in private or public institutions, the EFF aims to bolster academic excellence and knowledge dissemination. Additionally, the EFF will provide heavy investment in research and development, coupled with subsidies for technological and scientific innovations, highlighting our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.
The EFF manifesto outlines a bold vision for the future of education in SA. By prioritising free, decolonised education, investing in early childhood development, and revolutionising the higher education system, We will empower future generations to reach their full potential and build a brighter future for all.
