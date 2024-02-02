PAUL MASHATILE | Reflecting on 30 years of democracy and parliamentary oversight

As such, parliament must continue to be a people-centered institution that brings the voices of the people to governance and holds the executive accountable, regardless of their stature in the public or political corridors.
Undesirably, the existence of corruption, abuse of state power and maladministration has significantly tested our democracy and the ability of parliament to hold the executive accountable. The prevalence of corruption in organs of the state has further undermined our governance institutions and eroded public trust.
Therefore, identifying and tackling corruption, misuse of state authority and maladministration is not only a moral imperative but also a critical step towards regaining public trust and improving our governance institutions.
It is for this reason that we have Chapter 9 institutions designed to protect and support democracy. The Office of the Public Protector is one of these key institutions that recommended the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry in 2016 to investigate the allegations of state capture in government.
The judicial commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, Corruption, and fraud in the public sector including state organs, was formed in January 2018 and serves as a commitment by the government to further the commitment to good governance. The government has thus far initiated 16 pieces of legislative reform to address specific recommendations of the commission.
Parliament must continue to be a people-centred institution
The constitution of SA states that the political branches of government should be politically responsible for the choices they make.
These choices can involve appointing and dismissing cabinet members, enacting legislation that holds the executive accountable and policy development.
It further states that parliament has the power to conduct oversight of all organs of state, including those at the provincial and local government levels. This was the message that echoed at the SA Legislative Sector Summit, which I had the honour of participating in on January 30.
The summit took place fittingly coinciding with the 30th anniversary of democracy this year. This period is also an opportune time to reflect on how the parliamentary oversight committee has carried out its duties during the previous three decades, as we approach the end of the sixth administration.
The summit’s theme focused on achieving oversight that leads to the realisation of a better life for all South Africans. Cognisant of our apartheid history, we should commemorate these 30 years of democracy, acknowledging the progress we have made in improving the lives of our people.
Since my appointment in March last year, we have been able to provide urgent legislative proposals for the cabinet’s approval, and we continue to monitor the introduction of priority legislation, including the electricity regulation amendment bill.
One of the key instruments for ensuring executive accountability to parliament is the continuous monitoring of responses to parliamentary questions by members of the executive. These questions are informed by the voices of the people on the ground.
All the questions presented to members of the executive were attended to in this past year. Only one question for written reply lapsed during the 2023 parliamentary session.
The executive’s responses to parliamentary inquiries also serve as a barometer of its commitment to accountability to the demands of the people. This technique develops a culture of openness and dialogue between the government and the public.
