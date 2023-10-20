Hlaudi Motsoeneng made decisions that cost the SABC a lot of money just to enrich himself. The broadcaster can’t even show our national team matches. Motsoeneng splashed out money to famous musicians in order to look like he cares.
But he just wanted to join the political gravy train. So, having famous musicians in his corner will bring him the support. But he was wrong, we could see through him. If he could make wrong decisions at one institution, then why trust him with a country?
It seems like all corrupt people think we are stupid. And yes, they might be right. How do we sleep when we know that we voted for the only party that rendered this country to this mess we are in? How do we vote for former convicts who now think that the next meal ticket is a political party like PA leaders? How do we vote for a party that helped oppress us and now want us to believe that they are not racist, the DA?
How do we support people who nearly bankrupted their province when they were premiers, like Ace Magashule? Are we that quality-qualified dumb not to know bad and good? I don’t think so.
Unless we have forgotten that God didn’t create us to suffer but that someone made sure that we are poor and they still want us to worship them. If we love this country and want it to be crime free, create jobs, root out corruption, do away with tender system, which is the root of political killings, lack of permanent jobs, cadre deployment, fake educational credentials and many ills that will lead us to a Zimbabwe scenario, then let’s vote corruption out and never support convicts.
Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Farm Prison
READER LETTER | Vote out corruption, don’t support aimless convicts
