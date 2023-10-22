Three police officers and another suspect are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of corruption.
They were arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption unit over the weekend.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects — two members of the Silverton K9 unit, a member of the crime intelligence unit and a businessman — are reported to have participated in corrupt activities and solicited gratification to the tune of R580,000.
“This was for a complainant to avoid arrest. It is alleged that three officials went to the complainant's residence to enquire about her passport and the alleged fraudulent stamps. They later arrested her and during questioning, hints relating to the case being dropped if money exchanged hands were spoken of by the trio,” she said.
Mogale said they had asked for R1m threatening that her son would also be arrested.
“The complainant gave in, and R580,000 was agreed to resulting in the complainant being released.”
She said a case of corruption was reported to the DPCI and on completion of the investigation, the suspects were arrested.
TimesLIVE
Three cops arrested after asking for R1m bribe and threatening suspects son
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
Three police officers and another suspect are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of corruption.
They were arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption unit over the weekend.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects — two members of the Silverton K9 unit, a member of the crime intelligence unit and a businessman — are reported to have participated in corrupt activities and solicited gratification to the tune of R580,000.
“This was for a complainant to avoid arrest. It is alleged that three officials went to the complainant's residence to enquire about her passport and the alleged fraudulent stamps. They later arrested her and during questioning, hints relating to the case being dropped if money exchanged hands were spoken of by the trio,” she said.
Mogale said they had asked for R1m threatening that her son would also be arrested.
“The complainant gave in, and R580,000 was agreed to resulting in the complainant being released.”
She said a case of corruption was reported to the DPCI and on completion of the investigation, the suspects were arrested.
TimesLIVE
Emfuleni rocked by fresh administrative blunders
Cops jailed for soliciting bribe for Covid permit from pensioner
Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos