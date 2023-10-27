×

South Africa

Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni

27 October 2023 - 09:36
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday visiting Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng to assess progress and steps taken to improve service delivery.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the municipality has faced difficulties in the provision of water services, leading the national department of water and sanitation to intervene and upgrade critical bulk pipelines and pump stations infrastructure.

“The president’s visit to Emfuleni will be undertaken within the context of the district development model, which aims to improve co-operative governance through integrated intergovernmental planning and budgeting.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa will visit the area's wastewater treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting stakeholders in the area.

TimesLIVE

