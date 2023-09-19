SOWETAN | Tshwane power plan spot on

There can be no doubt that our country needs diverse energy sources to mitigate the disastrous performance of our power utility.
Our current reliance on Eskom is unsustainable and has proven to be a serious threat to our national energy needs and therefore our economy.
Cities in particular must be at the centre of our energy diversification strategy to increase our energy generation capacity.
The City of Tshwane yesterday announced its intention to lease two of its power stations – which are no longer functioning at maximum level – to independent power producers for a period of 30 years to generate energy for the capital.
The Pretoria West Power Station is not producing electricity and only one turbine is functioning at the Rooiwal Power Station, producing at least 60MW of electricity.
The two entities must be revamped with significant investment which Tshwane says it cannot afford at this stage.
Predictably, the proposal is a contentious one in a country where energy generation is in itself a politically charged debate.
In the council, which ultimately approved taking the proposal for public participation, the EFF, for example, argued that the city ought to have its own capacity to manage the project rather than leasing it to a private entity.
Its stance is in line with its political leaning for state ownership and control of strategic enterprises.
While some may agree with the politics that underpin this view, the reality however is that Tshwane does not have the capacity or adequate resources – at least not currently – to optimise the functioning of these power stations.
In the meantime, there is no end in sight for our energy crisis and businesses and households continue to bear the brunt of it.
The Tshwane proposal therefore is a sensible intervention which, if properly managed, has potential to move the needle as far as energy generation in the city.
For its credibility, mayor Cilliers Brink must ensure that this project follows the latter of the law and is far removed from the controversy involving his predecessor Randall Williams, who was accused of meddling in an unsolicited bid for the project.
Furthermore, the city must ensure it provides adequate power generation and on terms that are financially viable, especially for economically vulnerable consumers.
SOWETAN | Tshwane power plan spot on
Image: Thulani Mbele
