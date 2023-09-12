RIP Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Prince Buthelezi, as many called him, was a Zulu royal and political enigma. He did a balancing act between the apartheid government and ANC liberation movement. He believed he could change the system from within.
He used his political clout, anchored in the Zulu nation, to navigate his own path, that he thought to be best for his nation and the country, through the minefield of SA politics. He was a controversial, but respected, political figure. An elder statesman towards the end of his career.
Much has been written about him. In my 20s, as secretary of the commission of inquiry into the causes of the student protests against apartheid, we had a meeting with him in his stronghold, now KwaZulu-Natal. I will remember him as a gentleman who commanded respect.
During my career I have rubbed shoulders with other well-meaning black leaders who paid a price, even death, for not being critical enough of the apartheid government or prepared to work with them towards a new political dispensation.
It touched me deeply. I dealt with that in my memoir. He fell in that category, but had the power base to navigate his own way. A great son of our soil is no more.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Buthelezi, a great son of our soil is no more
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
