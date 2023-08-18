ADRIANA RANDALL | Stop lip service and drive real gender equity programmes

National Women’s Day commemorates the 1956 march of the 20,000 fearless women who defiantly took to the streets to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest against the extension of pass laws to women. In a powerful display of unity, women from all over the country and from all walks of life came together to fight for equal opportunities for all women, regardless of race, colour or creed.
Decades later, the country’s triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment has maintained a disproportionate impact on women, which has served to further entrench gender inequality and women’s vulnerability to societal problems.
Inequality is compounded by gender, race, class, spatial location and other intersectionalities. Demographically, young black women are the worst affected by poverty and unemployment. According to the Poverty Trends in SA Report (2017) by Stats SA, in terms of the poverty share in 2015, more than five out of 10 (52,7%) poor individuals in SA were females, whereas males accounted for 47,3% of the poor.
The economic inclusion and development of women and girl children are critical to their independence and self-reliance and necessary to decrease their vulnerability to violence. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it became evident that deepening pre-existing inequalities exposed women’s social, political, and economic vulnerabilities and worsened the pandemic’s impact.
According to last year’s midyear population estimates 51,1% of the South African population is female, while the General Household Survey (2021) asserts that more than two-fifths (42,0%) of households are headed by females. Furthermore, a new report released by Stats SA titled Gender Series Volume IX: Women Empowerment, 2017–2022 shows that women in SA are more likely to be unemployed than men and are less likely to participate in the labour market. In addition, it was reported that even though the number of females in the working-age population exceeded that of males, their participation rates in the labour force remained lower.
Based on these statistics, women’s economic empowerment is central to achieve gender equality.
The DA questioned the Gauteng departments of health and education regarding barriers to women-owned firms’ entry to public procurement opportunities. The reply from the department of education noted that traditionally specific sectors that were significant budget items for the department, such as learner transport, infrastructure, ICT, security, and LTSM, have been dominated by males.
It is encouraging to note that the department of health reported working closely with the Gauteng department of economic development in identifying new opportunities for women-owned businesses and that they encouraged prospective tenderers to subcontract to women-owned businesses.
As we pay tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings, let us be reminded that no country can claim to successfully develop or achieve meaningful progress without considering women’s empowerment. We should strive to attain equality between women and men while eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.
The Gauteng provincial government must continue to mainstream gender across all aspects of the budget. However, the non-achievement of targets on women and procurement proves that there also needs to be more vigorous enforcement of the government’s gender equality and women’s inclusion commitments.
As the DA, we will ensure procurement spending is an instrument by which the government can provide opportunities to expand the marketplace and advance equality and social justice.
Furthermore, the government should be able to answer the following questions when empowering women:
- What value does it bring?
- Who benefits?
- Are we changing the fibre of our communities by addressing the gender disparities within our society?
- Are we capacitating these women-owned businesses so that they are empowered to be self-sufficient and self-sustainable?
- Are we changing the lives of all women or the lives of a select, connected few?
In so doing, they will assist in addressing gender inequality and ensuring that there is fair access to opportunities for all women.
Randall is the DA’s Gauteng shadow MEC for finance
ADRIANA RANDALL | Stop lip service and drive real gender equity programmes
Young black women are the worst affected by poverty and unemployment
Image: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
