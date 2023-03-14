Black employees unable to prove discrimination in receiving less pay than white colleague

Five black employees who were paid less than a white colleague who did the same work as them at Makro have failed to prove discrimination against them on the basis of race.

This was the finding of the labour court after the five discovered their colleague, who had been employed as a merchandise controller since 2011, earned more than them. They became aware of this after her payslip was left on a printer in 2018.

On April 24 that year, the five raised a grievance with management highlighting their dissatisfaction over salary disparities allegedly based on race. The company denied this was the case.

The next month, management at Masstores, trading as Makro, held a meeting with the five to discuss the alleged disparities. On November 13 2018 the company adjusted their salaries and those of other employees.