Women’s month not just for celebration but also a call for action

This year’s Women’s Day theme underscores the urgent need to address the socio-economic disparities that have hindered women’s progress.
Neo Molefi, chairperson at the Black Billboard Owners Alliance said the theme, “Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience”, laid the groundwork for a more inclusive and resilient future.
“In recent years, we have witnessed tremendous strides towards gender equality and the advancement of women’s rights. However, it is vital to acknowledge that women, especially those from marginalised communities, continue to face numerous challenges that delay their socio-economic growth,” said Molefi.
Molefi said challenges that delayed socio-economic growth often resulted from historical biases and systemic barriers entrenched in society.
“By recognising the importance of diverse voices, as the organisation, we are forging a united front to tackle historical imbalances head on. Women have an inherent ability to adapt, persevere and build resilience in the face of adversity,” she said.
Molefi put emphasis on celebrating stories of resilience and harnessing the strength to empower women further.
“Throughout history, women have overcome numerous obstacles, demonstrating their capacity to build back better, even when the odds were stacked against them,” said Molefi.
She said that the theme also asserted the importance of socio-economic rights for women.
“Women’s access to education, healthcare, employment and economic opportunities are cornerstones of a just society. By prioritising and safeguarding these rights, we can uplift entire communities and break the cycle of poverty that disproportionately affects women,” said Molefi.
Molefi said women’s month is not just for celebration but a call for action.
“It is a reminder that we all play a role in fostering an environment where women can thrive. We must challenge the status quo, dismantle harmful stereotypes and actively promote gender equality in our workplaces, communities and homes. As we celebrate the achievements of women this month, let us also commit ourselves to supporting initiatives that promote gender equity,” Molefi said.
She said that by celebrating women’s socio-economic rights and empowerment, “we lay the foundation for a more resilient society. When women succeed, communities flourish, economies prosper, and entire nations grow stronger.”
This year's theme asserts the importance of socio-economic rights for women
Women's month not just for celebration but also a call for action
