MALAIKA MAHLATSI | EFF does not need an outright majority to command power

Last week Saturday, I attended the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) 10th anniversary rally at FNB Stadium in Soweto. I had been commissioned to give a rolling analysis of the event by one of the country’s media houses.
The biggest stadium in SA was packed to the brim with jubilant members and supporters of the second biggest opposition party in the country. With live entertainment, including music and the stage play, Leruo, it was an electric atmosphere. But the ante was upped when EFF president, Julius Malema, took to the stage to give his address.
Malema’s speech was nothing unusual. He touched on the history of the EFF, linking it to the Marikana massacre and tracing its roots to the 26th of July Movement in Cuba, which was formed in 1953, exactly 60 years before the formation of the EFF on the very day. Malema also spoke about the EFF being a government-in-waiting, a statement that the organisation has been making since its establishment a decade ago.
While I’ve always believed in the idea of the EFF and certainly support its seven cardinal pillars, I have never believed that the EFF could ever govern SA – at least not in my lifetime. Many would argue that South Africans are a militant people.
And while this has some modicum of truth, the reality is that generally, we are a very conservative people. Decades of conflict, with its rawness of recency, live in our collective memory and makes us weary of more fighting. Despite our politicisation (and polarisation), we’re not as militant as we are perceived. And precisely for this reason, it’s improbable that the EFF could win with an outright majority vote in our country.
But over the past few months, I’ve come to understand that the EFF doesn’t need a majority to govern SA. All it needs is to be the kingmakers – something that it can and has become. The Gauteng province is an Illustration of how the EFF can become a government even without a majority vote. Take the City of Ekurhuleni as an example.
The party did not win a single ward in the municipality, and yet, 5 of the 10 members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) there are from the EFF, as is the speaker of council. The party holds some of the most powerful portfolios, including finance, environmental and waste management services as well as water, sanitation and energy.
These have significantly huge budgets and are the foundation on which the local state is built. In the City of Johannesburg, the party also holds very important portfolios, including community safety and security.
There’s no reason why the EFF cannot negotiate for similar arrangements at provincial and national government level where the African National Congress (ANC) is haemorrhaging electoral support. This is especially true in the Gauteng province, the nerve centre of the regional economy. The ANC won the province by an extremely small margin in 2019 and it’s very unlikely that it will win it in the 2024 election.
The EFF has an opportunity to once again use its kingmaker status to force it into an arrangement where it controls half of the executive committee seats. At national level, it could make similar demands using Gauteng as its bargaining chip in negotiations, exactly the same way as it used the City of Ekurhuleni to hold the ANC at ransom in other municipalities. It is a tried and tested strategy.
As Malema was elevated into the air in his now iconic moment – fist in the air, confetti and balloons falling around him, and thunderous roars from an admiring crowd of over 90,000 people – I saw not just an artistic performance. I saw not just a populist move. I saw a man who made sure that a party that has just over 10% of the national vote becomes a government in a key metropolitan municipality.
I saw a shrewd strategist. Above all, I saw a man who could become the president of SA in my lifetime. And it’s a chilling thought, not because of Malema himself, but because it’s a reminder of just how fragile democracy is and how malleable its guardrails are.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | EFF does not need an outright majority to command power
Malema takes his party as a government-in-waiting
Image: Alaister Russell
