SOWETAN | Crack cases to restore faith in law
By Sowetan - 06 March 2023 - 08:34
The country’s murder rate has risen over the years, while the prosecution of perpetrators of serious offences is low and slow, much to the frustration of citizens.
The murder rate has increased by 62% in about 10 years. Crimes statistics showed that it was at 15,554 in 2011/2012 and jumped to 25,181 in 20021/2022. This is a crisis and raises serious concerns about law enforcement agencies’ failure to solve cases. In 2019, the National Prosecuting Authority annual report revealed that prosecuting rates for serious crimes stood at a mere 2%...
