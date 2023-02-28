SOWETAN | Unite to end school violence
By Sowetan - 28 February 2023 - 08:14
Another day, another fatal stabbing of a pupil.
This time a grade 10 pupil, 16-year-old Tumelo Jwili from Dinokaneng Secondary School in Sebokeng in the Vaal was stabbed outside school on Thursday and declared dead on arrival in hospital...
SOWETAN | Unite to end school violence
Another day, another fatal stabbing of a pupil.
This time a grade 10 pupil, 16-year-old Tumelo Jwili from Dinokaneng Secondary School in Sebokeng in the Vaal was stabbed outside school on Thursday and declared dead on arrival in hospital...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos