SOWETAN | Wild animals are not pets
By Sowetan - 19 January 2023 - 09:24
The attack on a man by a tiger this week could have been avoided had authorities come up with regulations to ban people keeping dangerous animals such as big cats as pets.
There was outrage when it was discovered that a neighbour of a crèche in Boksburg was keeping two large, white tigers as pets in October 2021. The owners of the crèche feared for the little ones' safety...
