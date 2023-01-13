×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Let’s err on the side of caution

No need for panic, but stay alert

By Sowetan - 13 January 2023 - 07:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla says they believe the fact that the dominant variant of concern in China and in the world remains Omicron, and that the immunity of South Africans from vaccination and natural immunity is still very strong.
Health minister Joe Phaahla says they believe the fact that the dominant variant of concern in China and in the world remains Omicron, and that the immunity of South Africans from vaccination and natural immunity is still very strong.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

We have been told not to panicand that we are likely safe due to strong immunity, since the detection of the new and highly infectious coronavirus sub-variant XBB.1.5 on our shores. 

It has been reported that one person tested positive for the sub-variant called kraken, at the weekend. The World Health Organisation has described it as “the most transmissible sub-variant” found so far.

This week, health minister Joe Phaahla said the government would not impose travel restrictions nor tough restrictions as the countrys high population immunity puts us at lesser risk.

“We believe the fact that the dominant variant of concern in China and in the world remains Omicron, and that the immunity of South Africans from vaccination and natural immunity is still very strong, puts us in a better position and at less risk,he said.

Epidemiologist and erstwhile head of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim also told eNCA there was no need to worry about kraken.  He, however, pleaded with the public to be vigilant but not panic.

The wearing of masks is optional for now, and the minister said he had asked all provinces to ramp up testing.

Karim called for general continuation of safety measures of social distancing, wearing of masks, avoiding the indoors and full vaccination.

Yesteday, WHO called on countries to recommend wearing of masks on long distance flights as the variant was spreading rapidly.

We have lived through several mutations of the virus since the first case was confirmed locally in early 2020.

Some variants were more deadly than others, as we saw scores die due to complications related to Covid19. It would be difficult to carry on normally as if nothing is happening.

We agree with Karim, as much as there is no need to be alarmists we must be vigilant. All safety measures were relaxed when Covid-19 restrictions were dropped last year.

So, lets reintroduce the wearing of masks, social distance, sanitise and ensure you are fully vaccinated and get booster shots if you are due one.

It is safer to err on the side of caution than to be caught off guard by the infective new variant.

The words being used by experts are “likely safe due to high immunity, as they cannot guarantee our safety.

Let’s play our part by doing what we can to protect ourselves. Stay alert.

Ramaphosa satisfied with NCCC 'no panic' advice on latest Covid-19 variant

The National Coronavirus Command Council has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa that there is no need for compulsory protective measures against the ...
News
4 days ago

Strong natural immunity will likely see SA through new ‘most transmissible’ Covid sub-variant —Phaahla

South Africa’s high population immunity against Covid-19 is likely to see the country through the wave of the new Omicron sub-variant, according to ...
News
6 days ago

Be vigilant but don’t panic, advises Prof Abdool Karim on Covid-19 sub-variant ‘kraken’

Epidemiologist and former head of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim says there is no reason to be concerned after ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...