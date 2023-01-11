×

South Africa

No booster shots needed for children aged 12 to 17, says health department

11 January 2023 - 13:52
A booster shot, or a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

The health department says there are no vaccine booster shots for children aged 12 to 17 amid concerns over the new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

Health minister Joe Phaahla briefed the media on the Covid-19 situation this week after the recent discovery of a new variant in the country.

Researchers at Stellenbosch University detected the country’s first case of the subvariant, also known as “Kraken”.

The department said the vaccine ministerial advisory committee (VMAC) indicated it does not recommend booster shoots based on an understanding that the protection provided by the two doses should be adequate in this age group which is at low risk of severe infection. 

SA's immunity 'still very strong'

Phaahla said the immunity of South Africans from vaccination and natural immunity is still strong, putting the country in a better position and at less risk.

“That is why we have not seen major changes in our epidemiology in rates of infection, admissions to hospital and rates of fatality from the pandemic.”

He said there is no need to impose restrictions on other countries with high rates of infections.

“The advice we have received from the ministerial advisory committee and World Health Organization is there is no need to impose travel restrictions on any country, including the People’s Republic of China,” he said. 

