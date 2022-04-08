×

Columnists

Show the way, don’t hike pay

By Sowetan - 08 April 2022 - 09:43

It would be insensitive of the government to increase salaries of politicians and senior state officials while calling for cuts in the public sector wage bill.

The news of the consideration of the pay hikes broke this week after the recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers for a 3% rise in salaries and benefits for the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, MPs, justices, judges, magistrates and other senior officials...

