×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged

15 April 2024 - 13:50
A storm that hit Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night has left five people dead.
A storm that hit Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night has left five people dead.
Image: Supplied

Five people died in a storm that lashed Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night. 

This was confirmed by Ugu district municipality, which said search and rescue teams have been deployed. 

Huge damage has been caused to water and roads infrastructure and an on-site assessment of the damages is under way. 

Municipality spokesperson France Zama said a co-ordinated cleanup operation is in progress while the cost of the damage is being consolidated. 

Municipality teams were on the ground to establish the extent of the damage.

In the Margate CBD, businesses and public infrastructure such as roads and houses have been severely damaged. 

The deaths were also confirmed by the KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs department, which said it was working to get further details.

Teams are conducting an assessment, it said.  

The department earlier warned of level 5 disruptive rain which could result in localised flooding. According to a warning from the South African Weather Service, the heavy downpours may result in some areas receiving more than 200mm in 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

Bad weather causes damage to 26 Western Cape schools as more rain expected

Twenty-six Western Cape schools have so far reported weather-related damage as a major storm continues to ravage much of the province, the Western ...
News
1 week ago

How woman saved people trapped in car

Nthabiseng Hoopster has relived the moments when she rescued two out of four people trapped inside a car under a flooded bridge in Kroonstad, Free ...
News
5 days ago

Water levels rise in Garden Route towns after heavy rain

Authorities are monitoring water levels in towns along the Garden Route experiencing heavy rain after a severe weather system caused widespread ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack