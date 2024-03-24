×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

IN PICS | Activists beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine

By TimesLive - 24 March 2024 - 15:19
Human rights activists were out in numbers to beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
Human rights activists were out in numbers to beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Activists from across South Africa gathered at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Saturday in a symbolic protest where they beat 1,000 drums for a free Palestine.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi captured the event on camera.

Activists hoisting the Palestinian flag to show solidarity.
Activists hoisting the Palestinian flag to show solidarity.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Constitutional Hill was buzzing with activists who pledged their solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Constitutional Hill was buzzing with activists who pledged their solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Activists beat drums to demonstrate they feel the plight of Palestinians.
Activists beat drums to demonstrate they feel the plight of Palestinians.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A young boy seen amongst human rights activists in solidarity with Palestinians.
A young boy seen amongst human rights activists in solidarity with Palestinians.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court