×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Rising long-term sickness threatens UK economic recovery prospects

By Suban Abdulla - 14 February 2024 - 12:29
The problem is a worry for the Bank of England. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues have expressed concern about the level of worker inactivity as they assess inflation risks.
The problem is a worry for the Bank of England. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues have expressed concern about the level of worker inactivity as they assess inflation risks.
Image: 123RF/everydayplus

Britain's long-term illness problem is worse than previously thought, aggravating the shortage of workers, adding to risks of higher inflation and making it harder for the government to speed up the slow economy.

Official data showed on Tuesday that an estimated 2.8-million people aged 16-64 were neither working nor seeking work due to long-term sickness during the three months to December.

This equates to 6.6% of the working-age population. That would represent the highest ratio on record although comparisons are hindered by changes in the way the Office for National Statistics produces its figures.

"The number of long-term sick is continuing to increase, suggesting this is a more stubborn issue," economists at Nomura bank said.

The problem is a worry for the Bank of England. Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues have expressed concern about the level of worker inactivity as they assess inflation risks.

Tuesday's data showed regular wages grew at the slowest pace in over a year. But at 6.2% it remains too high to allow the BoE to move quickly towards cutting interest rates, even with the economy expected to have gone into recession late last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, facing a national election expected later in 2024, has pledged billions of pounds to tackle the rising levels of inactivity among working-age people.

Analysts linked Tuesday's high figures to the after-effects of the COVID pandemic and long waiting times in the National Health Service (NHS).

"(BoE) policy makers will be particularly concerned about long-term sickness rising to a record 2.8 million – a trend that, unless addressed, will put a brake on Britain’s jobs recovery, put pressure on the public finances and NHS," economists at the Resolution Foundation think tank said.

After long-term sickness, being a student and looking after loved ones were the most common reasons for inactivity in the workplace between October and December.

In July, the ONS said long-term sickness was driven by people citing "depression, bad nerves and anxiety" and those suffering with other health conditions, which included COVID.

Worsening long-term sickness has added around £16bn (R384bn) in annual borrowing by the government, according to Britain's official budget forecasters.

In the current financial year, the government is expected to borrow about 124 billion pounds in total.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the situation threatened to aggravate inequalities between lower and higher-income households, at a time when many employers are crying out for staff.

"This rise in worklessness has happened despite still over 900,000 vacancies in the economy and rising salaries," Wilson said.

"Weaknesses in our labour market will continue to hold back economic growth and widen social and economic inequalities." Reuters

British PM Sunak faces parliamentary showdown over Rwanda legislation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a parliamentary showdown with right-wing lawmakers in his party this week as his legislation to block legal ...
News
4 weeks ago

Weakened UK PM Sunak survives Conservative asylum law rebellion

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defeated a Conservative rebellion on Wednesday over his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, winning a costly ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | UK PM Sunak introduces 'watertight' immigration bill

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “absolutely committed” to seeing his Rwandan migration policy through and says he's confident he can get it ...
News
2 months ago

UK hit by flooding after heavy rain swells major rivers

Major rivers across Britain were flooded on Friday after heavy rain, with the government issuing more than 300 flood warnings, travel operators ...
News
1 month ago

Late Queen Elizabeth II’s Range Rover on sale for R5.3m

Buyer can own a piece of royal history which was also used to transport former US president Barack Obama.
News
1 week ago

UK home secretary travels to Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

British Home Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in Rwanda on Tuesday to sign a new treaty to send asylum seekers to the African nation after the ...
News
2 months ago

Rwanda legislation due in 'coming weeks', says UK PM Rishi Sunak's spokesman

Emergency legislation to thwart legal challenges to the British government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will be introduced in the coming ...
News
2 months ago

UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister, Suella Braverman, on Monday, a government source said, part of a wider reshuffle ...
News
3 months ago

Britain's King Charles to pay state visit to Kenya

Britain's King Charles and his wife Camilla will travel to Kenya for a state visit at the end of this month, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.
News
4 months ago

UK top court to hear government appeal on Rwanda migrant plan

Government lawyers will on Monday tell Britain's top court that it should overturn a ruling which declared unlawful a plan to deport migrants to ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash
IN FULL | 'Bafana made us proud!': Arena Sports Show Ep 5