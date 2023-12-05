UK home secretary travels to Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

British Home Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in Rwanda on Tuesday to sign a new treaty to send asylum seekers to the African nation after the UK's top court declared the deportation scheme unlawful.

The Rwanda plan is at the centre of the government's strategy to cut migration and is being watched closely by other countries considering similar policies.

But the United Kingdom's Supreme Court last month ruled the flights would violate international human rights laws enshrined in domestic legislation.

Since that ruling, Britain has been seeking to renegotiate its agreement with Rwanda to include a binding treaty that it would not expel asylum seekers sent there by Britain - one of the court's major concerns.

Cleverly will arrive in Rwanda's capital Kigali on Tuesday and meet with the country's foreign minister, Vincent Biruta, to sign the agreement.

"Rwanda cares deeply about the rights of refugees, and I look forward to meeting with counterparts to sign this agreement and further discuss how we work together to tackle the global challenge of illegal migration," Cleverly said.

Under the plan, Britain intends to send thousands of asylum seekers who arrived on its shores without permission to Rwanda in a bid to deter migrants crossing the Channel from Europe in small boats.