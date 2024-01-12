×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Israel tells world court its actions in Gaza are self-defence

By Bart Meijer and Anthony Deutsch - 12 January 2024 - 12:00
Legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands on January 12 2024.
Legal adviser to Israel's foreign ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands on January 12 2024.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

Israel's military actions in Gaza are acts of self-defence against Hamas and “other terrorist organisations”, the legal adviser for Israel's foreign ministry said at the opening of the second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice on Friday.

The adviser, Tal Becker, said South Africa on Thursday brought “a grossly distorted story” as it accused Israel of genocide in Gaza in the first day of the hearings of the case it brought to the UN's top court.

“If there were acts of genocide, they have been perpetrated against Israel,” Becker said.

South Africa's demands for an immediate halt of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza would render Israel defenceless, he said.

"The applicant seeks to thwart Israel's inherent right to defend itself... and render Israel defenceless."

This is a developing story

Reuters

What you should know about ICJ set to hear SA genocide case against Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to hold its first hearing in SA’s genocide case against Israel at the Hague on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

SA hailed for taking up the cudgels for Palestinians

Experts have hailed SA’s showing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Netherlands, where its legal deployment stood firm and presented the ...
News
7 hours ago

‘Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting against genocide’: Netanyahu condemns ICJ case

Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned South Africa's genocide case against Israel in Gaza as "hypocrisy and lies", as some Gazans returned to ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africa presents its case against Israel at the ICJ
Dr Peter Magubane Funeral Service