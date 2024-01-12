×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cop loads grain into police van at Durban harbour, investigation launched

By Mfundo Mkhize - 12 January 2024 - 11:30
An investigation has been opened after a video surfaced showing a police officer getting grain loaded into an official vehicle.
An investigation has been opened after a video surfaced showing a police officer getting grain loaded into an official vehicle.
Image: Screengrab

An on-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer caught on video buying grain from a civilian before loading it into a police vehicle is in the soup.

A probe into the personal use of an official vehicle has been initiated.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary investigations suggest the police member is a sergeant attached to the Durban harbour.

“The SAPS views this incident in a serious light,” she said.

“Members of the public are assured that resources such as state vehicles are to ensure the optimal running and functioning of the service and to service our communities.”

TimesLIVE

Three children die after being trapped in hot car in Bolebedu

Three children died after they found themselves trapped in a vehicle in the heat in Bolebedu, Tzaneen, this week, said Limpopo police.
News
5 hours ago

Five arrested, including four parolees, after cop shot in North West

Five suspects, four of them prison parolees serving correctional supervision, have been arrested after a police constable was wounded in a shooting ...
News
1 day ago

Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal offices

A provincial police unit investigating taxi violence has arrested two suspects after the fatal shooting on Monday of a City of Cape Town employee in ...
News
2 days ago

Cape Town gambler allegedly fakes kidnapping, steals rent money and extorts cash from family

A Cape Town man has been arrested for allegedly staging his own kidnapping because he wanted money to go gambling.
News
1 day ago

ActionSA guns for Nzimande over NSFAS stink

ActionSA says it will open criminal charges against higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS board chairperson ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africa presents its case against Israel at the ICJ
Dr Peter Magubane Funeral Service