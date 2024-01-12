An on-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer caught on video buying grain from a civilian before loading it into a police vehicle is in the soup.
A probe into the personal use of an official vehicle has been initiated.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary investigations suggest the police member is a sergeant attached to the Durban harbour.
“The SAPS views this incident in a serious light,” she said.
“Members of the public are assured that resources such as state vehicles are to ensure the optimal running and functioning of the service and to service our communities.”
TimesLIVE
Cop loads grain into police van at Durban harbour, investigation launched
Image: Screengrab
An on-duty KwaZulu-Natal police officer caught on video buying grain from a civilian before loading it into a police vehicle is in the soup.
A probe into the personal use of an official vehicle has been initiated.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said preliminary investigations suggest the police member is a sergeant attached to the Durban harbour.
“The SAPS views this incident in a serious light,” she said.
“Members of the public are assured that resources such as state vehicles are to ensure the optimal running and functioning of the service and to service our communities.”
TimesLIVE
Three children die after being trapped in hot car in Bolebedu
Five arrested, including four parolees, after cop shot in North West
Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal offices
Cape Town gambler allegedly fakes kidnapping, steals rent money and extorts cash from family
ActionSA guns for Nzimande over NSFAS stink
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos