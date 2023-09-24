×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Man dies after being gored by bull at Spanish festival

By Graham Keeley - 24 September 2023 - 14:09
A man died from his injuries after he was gored by a bull at a festival in eastern Spain, authorities said. File image.
A man died from his injuries after he was gored by a bull at a festival in eastern Spain, authorities said. File image.
Image: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man died from his injuries after he was gored by a bull at a festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

The Spanish man, who was not named, was gored in his side by a bull called Cocinero during the bull running festival in the town of Pobla de Farnals in Valencia region on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died later, officials there said on Sunday.

A second Spanish man was gored in the leg by the same bull and was in a stable condition in hospital, they added.

Bulls are released into the streets and runners dash ahead of them in a tradition played out in more than 1,820 Spanish municipalities every year, according to a recent survey by animal rights groups AnimaNaturalis and CAS International.

Such events remain popular. But many activists say they are dangerous and cruel, and debates over whether they should be abolished have become more heated in recent years.

Reuters

WATCH | Plane hits severe turbulence in Spanish storm

An eyewitness video showed passengers screaming on board a flight to Spain's Alicante which was forced to return to Mallorca because of storms ...
News
3 weeks ago

Rescuers in Turkey dig to rescue family a week after earthquake

Rescuers in Turkey pulled out several people alive from collapsed buildings on Monday and were digging to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter ...
News
7 months ago

At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches

Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial