An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, and a tsunami warning for nearby regions was issued but later withdrawn.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System withdrew a warning it had issued for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) from an initial 9.3 km.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties although a few Twitter accounts posted videos of tsunami sirens and strong tremors being felt.
Reuters
Tsunami warning lifted after M7.2 quake strikes Alaska Peninsula
Image: 123RF/enterfobay
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, and a tsunami warning for nearby regions was issued but later withdrawn.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System withdrew a warning it had issued for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6 km (20.3 miles) from an initial 9.3 km.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties although a few Twitter accounts posted videos of tsunami sirens and strong tremors being felt.
Reuters
7.2 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued for nearby region
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos