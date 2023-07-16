×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

7.2 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued for nearby region

By Juby Babu - 16 July 2023 - 10:36
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday. Stock image
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday. Stock image
Image: 123RF/enterfobay

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, leading to a tsunami warning for nearby regions.

USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake down from an initial reading of 7.4, and it revised the depth of the quake to 32.6km from an initial 9.3km.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and regions of the Pacific near to the earthquake. 

Reuters

Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed a minor earthquake on Wednesday night in the south of Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.