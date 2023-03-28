Police in Nashville, Tennessee, began receiving calls of a shooter at The Covenant School at 10.13am on Monday. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told reporters.
“This shooter is a female. She entered the school through a side entrance and traversed her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots,” said Aaron.
“She appears to be in her teens, though her identification has not been confirmed at this juncture. We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded as well as three adults inside the school.
“We know that she was armed with at least two assault type rifles and a handgun.
WATCH | CCTV footage shows female school shooter in Nashville, police explain events
Police in Nashville, Tennessee, began receiving calls of a shooter at The Covenant School at 10.13am on Monday. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told reporters.
“This shooter is a female. She entered the school through a side entrance and traversed her way from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots,” said Aaron.
“She appears to be in her teens, though her identification has not been confirmed at this juncture. We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded as well as three adults inside the school.
“We know that she was armed with at least two assault type rifles and a handgun.
Image: Nashville police department
“The police department's response was swift. Officers entered the first story of the school, began clearing it. They heard shots coming from the second level. They immediately went to the gunfire.
“When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter, a female, who was firing. The officers engaged her. She was fatally shot by responding police officers.”
The shooter was dead by 10.27am.
The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills neighbourhood of Nashville with about 200 pupils, according to the school's website. The school serves preschool through sixth graders and held an active shooter training programme in 2022, WTVF-TV reported.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos