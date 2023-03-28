ALLAN PAMBA | Together, we can unlock the capacity to end tuberculosis

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day takes place on March 24 every year. But the truth is, we should be thinking about TB every day – especially in Africa.
The World TB Day theme for 2023 is “Yes! We can end TB!” – and this is quite a poignant statement – because, TB is preventable and curable. Still, 10-million people fall ill with tuberculosis annually. It remains the world’s most infectious killer and is also the leading cause of death for those infected with HIV.
TB is the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent; 25% of all TB cases are in Africa, and so are 25% of all deaths. Africa’s HIV burden causes further complications, as those infected with HIV are 18 times more likely to develop TB, with 85% of TB patients in Africa also HIV positive.
Despite the stark reality, however, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “Funding for TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment services continues to fall far short of estimated global needs and the United Nations global target. In 2020, global spending on TB services fell to $5.3bn (R97bn), and funding for research was $901m.”
Although the ambition to end TB is present in Africa’s most affected countries, the mobilisation of funds has not kept up. In Africa, only 22% of the resources needed to provide adequate TB services are provided by governments and 44% remain unfunded. This drastically limits efforts to reduce the TB burden.
The WHO End TB Strategy, adopted in 2014, focuses on achieving universal access to patient-centred prevention and care to eliminate the catastrophic cost for TB-affected households by 2030. To quote the WHO, “Ending TB is not just a public health problem, but a development challenge and opportunity”.
“Opportunity” is the word that may surprise many. But the word’s optimism is fitting in the context of the 2023 World TB Day theme. There is opportunity for private sector companies to extend their business into emerging markets by participating in the fight to end TB, and there is also an opportunity for governments to nurture healthier, more economically active populations. The collective “we” is relevant, in that no organisation can stop TB on its own.
Without diagnostics, there can be no treatment. High-quality diagnostics are the cornerstone of any clinician’s arsenal against disease. But presently, primary care medical facilities in many developing nations have significant gaps in access.
The WHO End TB strategy prominently highlights the need to engage partners within the health sector and beyond.
And as we once again commemorate World TB Day, it’s fitting that we touch on at least one case study that proves partnership can significantly impact fighting disease and increasing access to healthcare.
In 2014, Roche, in collaboration with the Clinton Health Access Initiative, USAID, the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief and the Global Fund, launched the Global Access Programme – an initiative to expand access to HIV viral load tests and effectively monitor anti-retroviral treatment in low and middle-income countries. The programme has since extended its reach to guarantee reliable testing solutions for infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C (HBV and HCV).
As part of the Global Access Programme, through continued partnership, over eight million African patients are tested annually to manage their HIV infections. Over the past seven years, more than 11-million babies have been tested for HIV, and over 8,300 laboratory technicians have been trained. Additionally, 33 African countries have installed Roche molecular diagnostics systems.
Through the partnership, Roche and the Africa CDC will optimise laboratory workflows and integrated diagnostics networks to increase access to vital multi-pathogen testing capabilities, and to enhance pandemic preparedness. The partners will also increase laboratory human-resource capacity building through expanded training interventions and support laboratory quality management systems and improvement programmes.
Yes, we can…The nature of partnership in the African healthcare landscape is a moving target. New opportunities for collaboration are constantly evolving, growing in scope as technology makes the world more geographically agnostic.
More than ever before, “Yes! We can end TB”. We have the unique opportunity now to draw insight and learn lessons from the accomplishments of partnerships that came before. To reach more patients, we must collaborate with numerous stakeholders to create better access to diagnostics and treatment.
By joining forces, combining private innovation with public reach and insight, we can work together to resolve the TB crisis in Africa. Indeed, we do have the capacity to end TB. Let’s do it together.
Dr Pamba is executive vice president at Roche Diagnostics
ALLAN PAMBA | Together, we can unlock the capacity to end tuberculosis
World’s most infectious killer is preventable and curable
Image: James Oatway
