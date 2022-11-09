×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles

By Reuters - 09 November 2022 - 16:17
Britain's Queen Camilla holds an umbrella as she and King Charles visit York Minster cathedral in York, Britain November 9, 2022.
Britain's Queen Camilla holds an umbrella as she and King Charles visit York Minster cathedral in York, Britain November 9, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A man was detained on Wednesday after eggs were thrown at King Charles and Camilla, his wife and queen consort, as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

Footage on social media showed four eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.

Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him, and chanted “God save the king”.

Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is on a two-day tour of northern England.

Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth's royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning

Britain's King Charles will address a nation in mourning on Friday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, the only monarch most Britons ...
News
2 months ago

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died - Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on ...
News
2 months ago

Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, the last towering figure of her ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant