IN PICTURES | Prince Charles shares a laugh with King Goodwill Zwelithini

A major UK agricultural fair seems a bit of an odd setting for a pair of royals to have a reunion. But that's what happened on Monday when Prince Charles and King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu met up at the 100th Royal Welsh Show in Wales.

"You haven’t aged a bit," Charles apparently told the Zulu king, whom the Mirror reports he last saw in 2011.

King Goodwill attended the show as part of his visit to Wales to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the Anglo-Zulu war in KwaZulu-Natal.

Many Welshmen fought in the conflict; 150 of them famously managed to hold Rorke’s Drift against an impi of 4,000, following the Zulu forces' epic defeat of the British army at Isandlwana.