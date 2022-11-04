×

World

Hundreds of UK airport workers to strike in run-up to World Cup - union

By Reuters - 04 November 2022 - 12:21
A general view of the Hamad International Airport ahead of FIFA 2022 Worldcup, in Doha, Qatar November 2, 2022.
Image: IMAD CREIDI

Hundreds of workers at London's Heathrow airport will walk out in the run-up to the soccer World Cup this month over demands for better pay, a British union said on Friday.

Unite said 700 workers involved in ground-handling, airside transport and cargo, and employed by Emirates Group's airport services subsidiary dnata and Menzies, will strike for three days starting from Nov. 18.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov. 20.

“Strike action will inevitably cause disruption, delays and cancellations to flights throughout Heathrow, with travellers to the World Cup particularly affected,” Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said in the statement.

The union said the strike action would lead to disruption, cancellations and delays at Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4. It said Qatar Airways, which has scheduled an additional 10 flights a week during the World Cup, would be particularly affected.

Other other airlines including Virgin, Singapore Airlines, Cathay-Pacific and Emirates will also be hit, Unite said.

Heathrow declined to comment on the strikes, while dnata and Menzies did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for a comment.

