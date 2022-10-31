Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid probe into 150 deaths

Indonesia's food and drug agency (BPOM) said on Monday it had revoked licenses of syrup-type drug production of two local firms for violating manufacturing rules, as it probes the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute kidney injury (AKI).

The decision comes after Indonesia temporarily banned sales of some syrup-based medications and identified the presence in some products of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as possible factors in the AKI deaths, most of which were of children under five.

The two are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups. They can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

BPOM chief Penny K. Lukito told reporters "oral liquid" manufacturing licences of the two companies, PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries, has been revoked, adding BPOM are pursuing criminal action against them.

The two firms produced drugs with substandard raw materials, failed to report a change in ingredients and used some materials in excess of guidelines, Penny said.