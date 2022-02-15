World

WATCH | Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan

By TimesLIVE - 15 February 2022 - 09:35

Russia launches its ISS Progress 80 cargo craft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a supply mission to the International Space Station.

'Vladdy daddy please no war...' Gen Z posts on Russia-Ukraine tensions

The teens, tweens and adults of Gen Z are turning to TikTok and Instagram to hash over the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some appealing to a ...
News
5 hours ago

Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with US are 'on the floor'

The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE: Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022