Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu and Palestinian's Abbas -White House

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said on Saturday, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued to rage and destroyed a tower block that housed news media organisations.

Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday, destroying the tower while Palestinian rocket salvoes hit Tel Aviv with no sign of an end to almost a week of fighting.

Biden reaffirmed the United States "strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas" in his call with Netanyahu.

Reuters