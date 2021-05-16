Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu and Palestinian's Abbas -White House
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said on Saturday, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued to rage and destroyed a tower block that housed news media organisations.
Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday, destroying the tower while Palestinian rocket salvoes hit Tel Aviv with no sign of an end to almost a week of fighting.
Biden reaffirmed the United States "strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas" in his call with Netanyahu.
