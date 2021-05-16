World

Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu and Palestinian's Abbas -White House

By Nandita Bose - 16 May 2021 - 10:45
Smoke and flames erupt during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Image: Reuters/Mohammed Salem

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said on Saturday, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued to rage and destroyed a tower block that housed news media organisations.

Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday, destroying the tower while Palestinian rocket salvoes hit Tel Aviv with no sign of an end to almost a week of fighting.

Biden reaffirmed the United States "strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas" in his call with Netanyahu.

Reuters

Death toll rises as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Israeli planes renewed air strikes in Gaza early on Saturday and Hamas militants responded by firing rockets into Israel as their battle entered a ...
News
1 day ago

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the ...
News
2 hours ago

