World

Britain's Prince Philip has died

By Reuters - 09 April 2021 - 13:18
Prince Philip has died aged 99. File photo.
Prince Philip has died aged 99. File photo.
Image: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." 

Uncle mourns double loss of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu and King Zwelithini

"It is difficult for us to cope mentally and physically, but we do hope with the prayers of the Zulu nation and the entire world, we will get through ...
News
2 days ago

Stop succession speculation and give Zulu royal family space, says Buthelezi

Speculation over who will succeed the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has the potential to create "conflict and disquiet" for the grieving ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X