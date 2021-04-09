Ntsebeza said he and CSA agreed that due to Covid-19 the hearings would be done virtually.

“I now also am convinced that we could hold hearings virtually and on the basis of the old arrangement that I had proposed‚ I had the vision where we would be going from province to province to get those hearings.

“In the discussions that I have had with the board I have personally become convinced that six months is doable to achieve those specific objectives‚ which the nation will be able to follow in the hearings‚ which will be public through Zoom or whatever.

“The nation will be able to get a sense. Yes because we are not going to be longer than six months.

“This enquiry is going to be like a broad brush against the canvas‚ the nature of which will be able to give us sufficient information for us to be able to appreciate the injustices of the past that will be testified to by those who feel that they have been victimised by the manner in which cricket as a sporting code was managed.”

TimesLIVE has established that there was a R10-million budget bandied about when the SJN project was first announced in August last year.

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki‚ however‚ declined to divulge how much money has been budgeted to set up and maintain the project.

“I’m not going to give you an exact number because that is still a moving target. We don’t have a certain number to say this is how much we will spend‚” Moseki said.