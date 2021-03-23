Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for R43m

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for about R43m on Monday.

The tweet is in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) — a kind of unique digital asset that has exploded in popularity so far in 2021.

Each NFT has its own blockchain-based digital signature, which serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership.

The tweet — “just setting up my twttr” — was Dorsey's first tweet, made on March 21, 2006.

The NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables, which is owned by the US-based company Cent.

It was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether, for 1630.5825601 ETH, which was worth $2,915,835 (about R43m) at the time of sale, Cameron Hejazi, the CEO and co-founder of Cent confirmed.