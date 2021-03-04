Business

Square to pay $297 mln for majority stake in rapper Jay Z's Tidal

By Reuters - 04 March 2021 - 16:17
Jay Z bought Tidal for roughly $56 million in 2015
Jay Z bought Tidal for roughly $56 million in 2015
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Payments firm Square Inc on Thursday agreed to buy a majority ownership stake in Tidal, a music streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z, for $297 million in cash and stock.

Square, co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, said Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, would become a member of Square's board of directors.

"Why would a music streaming company and a financial services company join forces?!... It comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work," Dorsey said on Twitter.

LVMH's Moet Hennessy confirms champagne deal with rap star Jay-Z

French luxury goods group LVMH's Moet Hennessy unit confirmed on Monday a champagne deal with rap star Jay-Z, whereby Moet Hennessy will buy a 50% ...
Business
1 week ago

Square did not disclose the percentage of the ownership stake.

Tidal calls itself an artist-owned service backed by Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj among others, and is available in more than 56 countries.

Tidal will operate independently within Square and existing artist shareholders will be the remaining stakeholders, Square said in a statement.

Jay Z bought Tidal for roughly $56 million in 2015.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X