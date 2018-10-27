Donald Trump accuses his beloved Twitter of political bias

US President Donald Trump has accused Twitter of targeting his followers for removal from the social media platform, amid complaints by conservatives that social media companies have been discriminating against right-wing voices.

“Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join — they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all,” Trump said in a tweet Friday. “A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?”

Trump and some other Republicans have complained that Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Twitter have censored or suppressed conservative voices.

Democrats have called it a diversion from concern over Russia’s use of social media platforms to influence the 2016 presidential election and over the proliferation of offensive content.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with state attorneys-general in September, US attorney-general Jeff Sessions raised concerns that social media companies have a political agenda and have the power to manipulate public opinion, according to Maryland attorney-general Brian Frosh.

Abusive content

Twitter has been on a housecleaning spree in recent months to eliminate manipulative, fake and abusive content.