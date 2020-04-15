Former aide accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Biden's campaign has strongly denied.

Tara Reade, who worked briefly as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, told the New York Times, the Washington Post and other news outlets that Biden pinned her against a wall in 1993 and reached under her shirt and her skirt.

A campaign spokeswoman for Biden, the former vice president, said in a statement on Tuesday that the accusation was false.

"He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard – and heard respectfully," the spokeswoman, Kate Bedingfield, said. "Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen."

Reuters was unable to reach Reade or a representative for comment on Tuesday or to identify a lawyer representing her.