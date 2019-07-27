Club floor collapses in S.Korea as athletes dance; 2 people dead

The upper deck of a nightclub collapsed on top of revellers in South Korea on Saturday, killing two people and injuring several foreign athletes competing at the World Aquatics Championships, rescue officials and witnesses said.

The floor gave way in the Coyote Ugly nightclub in the city of Gwangju at about 2:30 a.m. (1730 GMT Friday), pinning people underneath and injuring at least 10, rescue officials said.

The two people killed were South Korean.

New Zealand men's water polo team captain Matt Small said he was on the second-floor deck when it collapsed.

"We were just dancing and then the next minute we dropped," he told New Zealand's Radio Sport.

"We ... fell on top of the heads of other people that were beneath us ... Some of them were pretty dire cases," he said of the injured.