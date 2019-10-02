WATCH | 'I really have no fear': woman climbs over fence at zoo's lion enclosure

New York police want to talk to a woman who posted a video to an Instagram account apparently of herself climbing over a fence at the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit.

"You're not supposed to do that," a man says three times, in the video.

The Washington Post reports, "The woman keeps going. She steps through foliage to face the lion, which stares at her from across a moat as she waves."

A caption on one of the videos posted to the account reads, "I REALLY HAVE NO FEAR OF NOTHING BREATHING‼️"

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the zoo said in a statement, adding that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for such behaviour, according to the Washington Post.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.