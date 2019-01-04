Donald Trump in court victory on transgender military limits

A US court on Friday ruled in favour of a Trump administration policy barring certain transgender people from serving in the US armed forces, handing the president his first legal victory on the issue after several defeats.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned a decision by a federal judge in Washington, DC, that blocked the policy, saying it likely violates the constitutional rights of transgender recruits and service members.

President Donald Trump announced in March that he would endorse a plan by former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis to restrict the military service of transgender people who experience a condition called gender dysphoria.

The appeals court victory is limited because other federal courts issued injunctions against the policy, which applied nationwide. The administration already has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.

The high court is due to consider whether to hear three separate government appeals at its private conference on January 11.

The various injunctions allowed transgender troops to join the ranks as of January 1, 2018.

"Today’s ruling is a devastating slap in the face to transgender service members who have proved their fitness to serve and their dedication to this country,” said Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, one of the groups challenging the policy.