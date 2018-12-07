UK teenager jailed for bomb threats to British and U.S. schools

A British teenager who sent hoax bomb threats to schools across Britain and the United States and caused a security scare at an American airport was jailed for three years on Friday, prosecutors said.

George Duke-Cohan, 19, emailed thousands of schools in the UK with a bomb threat in March, Luton Crown Court had heard.

He was arrested just days later but while still under investigation, he sent more email threats to British and US schools, claiming a pipe bomb had been planted on their premises.

His calls led to the evacuation of more than 400 British schools.