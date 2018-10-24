Hurricane Willa weakens while hurtling inland from Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Willa's fierce winds began to ease as the powerful storm barreled inland over Mexico early on Wednesday, leaving power outages and toppled trees on the coast but no deaths, an official said.

Willa, a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, hit late on Tuesday near the town of Isla del Bosque in the northwestern state of Sinaloa with winds of 120 mph (195 kph), thrashing buildings with rain in the coastal towns and resorts where thousands of people moved to safety.

"The population took cover in time, and this is the result," said Luis Felipe Puente, head of the country's Civil Protection agency, adding that roads would be open on Wednesday.

"Rapid weakening should begin soon," the National Hurricane Center said late on Tuesday, as the eye of the storm moved toward the capital of Durango state.

The storm was one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Mexico from the Pacific in recent years.