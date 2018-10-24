Non-profit organisation Ubuntu Community Chest says it is trying to get to the bottom of “unauthorised” debit orders that are being taken from people’s bank accounts in its name.

All the account holders bank are with Standard Bank and the amounts are all less than R100‚ executive director Gordon McDonald told this publication.

“The first one came to light in August 2016‚ when we received a complaint from an account holder. We thought it was just a mistake and we referred him back to his bank.

“But since then‚ and particularly in the last 12 months‚ we have been getting more calls from irate people accusing us of stealing their money. This is not true; it is a fraudulent operator stealing money through unauthorised debit orders.

“But we are told that when the customer calls Standard Bank‚ they are given our contact information as the company making the deductions.”

McDonald said the amounts being deducted ranged from R69 to R99 a month.

The debit order reference number is Ubuntu UCM.

“While the Ubuntu Community Chest fundraises via debit orders through First National Bank‚ our reference number does not start with ‘Ubuntu UCM’‚" he said.

“In one instance‚ the caller complained that the debit order bounced and the account holder got charged a wack for that. Some of these people are unemployed. Some have gone back on their statements and discover the deductions go back two years.”