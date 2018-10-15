Indian minister sues woman alleging sexual harassment for defamation

Indian government minister M.J. Akbar filed a defamation suit on Monday against one of at least 10 women who have accused him of sexual harassment, calling her allegations false and malicious.

The lawsuit, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, names journalist Priya Ramani as the sole accused and says that she "intentionally put forward malicious, fabricated and salacious" allegations to harm his reputation.

In a tweet late on Monday, Ramani said she is ready to fight the defamation allegation "as truth and the absolute truth is my only defence".

The lawsuit comes amid widespread calls on social media for Akbar's resignation from his post as India's minister of state for external affairs.

Akbar, 67, a veteran editor who founded many publications, has been accused of a range of inappropriate behaviour by female journalists.

Many have called for Akbar to be sacked and have threatened to boycott events he is attending until he resigns.