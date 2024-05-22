South Africa

Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned

The family says there has been a significant delay in the release of a report by the state pathologist and this has obstructed what is now a murder investigation

23 May 2024 - 07:00
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The family says the criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution cannot proceed without the official report from the appointed state pathologist.
Image: X/Baroka_FC

The family of the late businessman Theophilus Mphosi says two experts have confirmed he was poisoned, but complained there has been a delay in the release of the state's pathology report in what has now become a murder investigation.

Mphosi, who was head of the Rheinland Group of companies, died suddenly on June 5 2022. Mphosi, who was 40 at the time of his death, had been returning from a tombstone unveiling when, according to his bodyguard, he suddenly started to have seizures He had reportedly previously been “fine with no complaints of coughing or pain”. 

An autopsy report concluded shortly after his death said Mphosi’s death was consistent with pneumonia.

However, Mphosi’s sister Moditswi Cindrella Ramokoto did not believe he died from pneumonia and suspected he might have been poisoned. 

 She approached the Limpopo high court in Polokwane in August last year to ask that Mphosi’s remains be exhumed for a second autopsy to be performed. 

The court granted her application and his body was exhumed in September last year. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the family said the two independent forensic pathologists, appointed by the family and the court, conducted thorough examinations on samples of remains collected at the exhumation and independently and separately concluded that the cause of death was poisoning.

“However, despite the findings of the private forensic pathologists, the criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution cannot proceed without the official report from the appointed state pathologist. This report is a critical piece of evidence required to move the case forward,” the family said. 

It said the delay was causing significant distress to the family and was seen as a hindrance to justice.

It said without the report, law enforcement officials were unable to take the necessary steps to further investigate, charge and prosecute those responsible for the death of Mphosi. 

The family said timely forensic reports were crucial in criminal investigations, particularly in cases involving potential foul play.

When asked for comment, Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said its head of forensic pathology has concluded the report.

“The report has been signed off and handed over to the SAPS who are the custodian of the report,” Shikwambana said. 

TimesLIVE 

