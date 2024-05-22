South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Cellphone evidence in the trial of the suspects was heard in the Pretoria high court

By TimesLIVE - 22 May 2024 - 10:27

Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Cellphone evidence presented to the court on Tuesday revealed there was communication between two of the accused, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on the day the soccer star was murdered.

State witness and cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws told the court the two had made contact about three times on that day. 

