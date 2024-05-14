South Africa

Repairs to damaged electricity infrastructure in M1 tunnel completed, power to be restored

14 May 2024 - 10:09
Inside the tunnels beneath the M1 bridge in Johannesburg where a fire damaged electricity infrastructure.
Image: City Power

Repairs to damaged electricity infrastructure in the M1 tunnel have been completed and power will be restored on Tuesday, City Power said.

The damage to the tunnel network occurred after a vandalism-related fire on May 1. This resulted in power outages in Parktown, Newtown, Braamfontein, the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding suburbs.

City Power will request an emergency isolation to facilitate restoration of full supply.

Power supply will be momentarily interrupted between 8am and 10am on Tuesday to move the load back to the Braamfontein substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said on Monday the newly installed 88kV cable passed the test.

“This morning [Tuesday] the team will move the load from some of the contingency measures put in place, such as interconnectors and a generator. That load will be moved back to the 88kV cable. That cable, with several others, was damaged by fire almost two weeks ago,” he said.

“Because [interconnector] cables are not designed to carry a huge load, we could not restore all customers at once. But by yesterday [Monday] more than 90% of customers had been restored using temporary measures.”

